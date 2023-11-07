Tate McRae Announces A World Tour!

You know you’ve made a name for yourself once you’ve been on SNL… The Juno-nominated star from Calgary will be the musical guest later this month.

McRae is set to perform on the Nov. 18 edition of the show, which will be hosted by actor Jason Momoa.

SNL announced the pairing on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

November 18

Jason Momoa and @tatemcrae!!! pic.twitter.com/TQw2TNKeHV — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 6, 2023

TATE ANNOUNCES A NEW ALBUM AND WORLD TOUR!

Tate’s second album titled ‘Think Later’ will be released on December 8th just in time for Christmas!

This album will no doubt be “fire” as Think Later was executive produced with Ryan Tedder who’s worked with Taylor Swift and Beyonce…

Along with the album, McRae also announced a world tour. The Think Later World Tour will begin in Dublin, Ireland on April 17, followed by a full European tour.

She returns to North America on July 5 for a hometown show in Calgary, AB, then dips down to the U.S. for a string of shows before playing Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on July 27.

More U.S. dates then precede a trip to Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with an AMEX presale beginning tomorrow (November 7). Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, November 10 at 10:00 AM local time at TateMcRae.com.

McRae first gained recognition as a finalist on the televised U.S. dance competition show So You Think You Can Dance. She released her debut album I Used To Think I Could Fly in 2022 and her single “Greedy,” released earlier this year, hit more than 260 million streams on Spotify.