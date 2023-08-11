Taylor Swift Announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Coming Soon!

Taylor Swift has revealed her next album to be re-released will be, 1989.

Taylor made the announcement on Wednesday night (8/9) to a stadium full of fans as she closed out the final night of her Los Angeles shows for The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium.

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you [soon],” she wrote on social media with a photo of the album’s updated cover.

“The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th.”

Included in the re-release will be five never-before-heard songs that didn’t make the original album, and according to Swift, they are “so insane.”

1989 (Taylor’s Version), arriving October 27, will be the fourth re-release of six that Taylor has planned in an effort to regain artistic control of her music. It follows Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

The album is available to pre-order now at TaylorSwift.com.