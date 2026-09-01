Taylor Swift Has Swifties Playing Detective… Again 💚🔎

Taylor Swift fans have officially entered FBI mode again.

The Empire State Building lit up bright green Thursday night and posted a photo asking, “WhaTS happening?” with the “TS” conveniently capitalized.

Totally normal. Nothing to see here. Swifties, remain calm. Yeah, right.

Earlier that day, mysterious bright-green TS logos started popping up against black backgrounds in several cities. The design doesn’t match any of Taylor’s previous album eras, which naturally means the internet has cancelled all other responsibilities.

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The biggest theory? Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Black and green? Snakes? Mysterious clues? It certainly has Reputation energy. But some fans think it could also involve Taylor’s 2006 debut album, or possibly signal an entirely new project.

The Empire State Building has played along with Taylor before, lighting up orange for The Life of a Showgirl and blue following her wedding to Travis Kelce.

So what does green mean?

Nobody knows yet.

But somewhere right now, a Swiftie has 37 browser tabs open, a corkboard covered in string and hasn't spoken to their family since Thursday.