Taylor Swift Will Be Given An Honorary Doctorate

You can refer to her as DOCTOR Taylor Swift soon. Taylor Swift is receiving an honorary doctorate from NYU this spring.

On May 18th, she’ll be giving the commencement speech and getting a diploma, a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa!

The school called her “one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation”

NYU’s Clive Davis Institute recently completed its first-ever class on Swift, taught by Rolling Stone staff writer Brittany Spanos.