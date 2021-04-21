Taylor Swift’s ‘Miss Americana’ Is Rotten Tomatoes’ Fan Favourite Movie Of 2020

Taylor Swift’s Netflix documentary Miss Americana has nabbed Rotten Tomatoes’ Golden Tomato Award for the fan-favourite movie of 2020.

The film picked up the top prize in the fan-voted poll, which compiled votes cast by users between March 10 and April 13.

CONGRATS @lanawilson 😇😇😇 !!! And a million hugs to the fans who made this happen! https://t.co/YMRWLZTWaa — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 19, 2021

“CONGRATS [Lana Wilson]!!!” Taylor tweeted to the doc’s director after hearing the news. “And a million hugs to the fans who made this happen!”

The post-apocalyptic fantasy adventure Love and Monsters came in at number two on the fan-favourite list, followed by Disney-Pixar’s Soul, Netflix’s Enola Holmes, and Disney+’s Hamilton.