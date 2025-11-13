WATCH: Taylor Swift’s New Disney+ Docuseries Trailer

Swifties, get ready, Taylor Swift dropped the trailer for her brand-new Disney+ docuseries The End of an Era!

The six-part series takes fans behind the scenes of her record-breaking Eras Tour, showing what life is really like on and off stage.

Check it out here!

Behind the Curtain of the Eras Tour

From intense rehearsals to emotional backstage moments, fans will get to see Taylor like never before. The series dives deep into her creative process, her team, and those quiet moments when the lights fade and she’s just… Taylor.

When to Watch

The End of an Era hits Disney+ on December 12th, just in time for a cozy winter binge-watch.

If you’ve been to the Eras Tour, or just watched it online like the rest of us, this docuseries will feel like reliving it all over again.