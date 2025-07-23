What Tech Are We Using Today That Will Look Absolutely Bonkers in 50 Years?

Fifty years ago, if you wanted to text someone, you had to handwrite a note, fold it like a tiny envelope, and physically pass it to them — probably during math class. Wild, right?

Now fast-forward another 50 years and ask yourself: Which of today’s "cutting-edge" technologies are going to look straight-up embarrassing to future generations?

Reddit user “Infamous Horse” did just that, and the internet delivered — with answers that are equal parts insightful and hilariously accurate. Here's what may have Gen Alpha's grandkids saying, “You did WHAT with your toaster?”

🧲 1. Charging Cables

“Wait… you had to plug in your phone every single day? Like... with a cord?”

Future people will probably power their devices through ambient vibes and positive thoughts.

🦷 2. Dental Work

Drilling holes in teeth and gluing fake ones in? Barbaric. Also mentioned: chemotherapy and clunky CT scan machines. Expect nanobots and magic lasers instead.

🚗 3. Loud Engines

Gas-powered cars, chainsaws, and leaf blowers may one day be viewed like dial-up internet: loud, slow, and deeply unnecessary. Future mowers? Silent and probably judgemental.

🗑️ 4. Trash

The whole “throw it out and forget about it” mindset will seem ridiculous when everything is reusable. Landfills? What landfills?

💥 5. Car Accidents

With self-driving cars becoming smarter than most human drivers (not a high bar), the idea of two cars smashing into each other because someone blinked too long will be laughable.

🎮 6. Game Consoles

Game consoles might go the way of the DVD player. Why own hardware when you can stream your entire childhood in 12K from a cloud made of vibes?

🧠 7. The Internet of Things

Your fridge doesn’t need to send passive-aggressive reminders about expired hummus. Or… maybe it does, and in the future, anything that isn’t connected to Wi-Fi will seem prehistoric.

🚽 8. Toilet Paper

“Still wiping your butt with paper like it’s 1600?” Future bathroom tech will likely involve lasers, air jets, music, and maybe therapy.

📱 BONUS: Mobile Phones

Carrying around a rectangular brick to talk to people? Please. In the future, your smart contact lens will handle texts, weather, FaceTime, and probably measure your blood sugar while it’s at it.

Let’s be honest — tech evolves fast. One day you’re excited about your new smart lightbulbs, the next you’re explaining to your grandkids how you used to untangle charging cords like some kind of digital cowboy.