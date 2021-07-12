Teeth Jewelry! Made From Human Teeth After People Die
Nope!
A jewelry company in Australia is in the news because they make jewelry out of your loved ones’ TEETH after they pass away.
The company is called Grave Metallum, and they do everything from necklaces and earrings to rings with full molars.
You just send them the teeth, and they turn them into jewelry for you. Prices range from hundreds to even thousands of dollars.
Teeth jewelry: The creepy new way to remember loved ones https://t.co/SxlZPWZipG pic.twitter.com/k3o7d0iJcp
— New York Post (@nypost) July 9, 2021