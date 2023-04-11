TEN BIZARRE RULES PARENTS HAD FOR KIDS

Did your parents, or your friends’ parents, have any weird rules when you were growing up?

Someone online asked people to name the weirdest rules they had as kids.

Here are the highlights.

1. A mom told her kids NOT to cover their mouths when they coughed or sneezed because she didn’t want their hands to get dirty.

2. A kid wasn’t allowed to use the word “fart.” They had to call them “fluffs.”

3. A kid’s mom thought drinking more than one glass of water a day would “dilute the nutrients” in their body. So after one glass, they had to drink 7-Up.

4. A guy’s parents still enforced his bedtime when he was in his 20s. He partied at a friend’s house for his 21st and had to call his dad at 8:00 P.M. to say he was going to bed. He secretly stayed up later than that.

5. A kid’s very religious parents wouldn’t let him watch “SpongeBob SquarePants”, because they thought the holes in SpongeBob’s body would induce, “lustful thoughts.”

6. A kid’s grandfather wouldn’t let them finish their leftover cereal milk by drinking it from the bowl. They had to finish it off with their spoon.

7. A couple kept a running tab of all the money they spent on their kids for 18 years, from food and clothes to sports equipment, and told them they’d eventually have to pay them back. But when they graduated, they “cleared” their tab and called it their graduation gift.

8. Used Kleenex had to be flushed. It couldn’t go in the trash.

9. A girl’s mom made all her friends wear socks in their swimming pool because she was paranoid that everyone had plantar warts.

10. A girl’s mom took the “don’t swim after eating” rule to the extreme. She also had to wait at least 30 minutes to take a BATH. She didn’t realize it was weird until she was an adult.