Tender Hearts Leather & Lace Gala On-Line Auction

Kool FM is proud to support the Season Centers 28th Annual Tender Hearts Gala – Leather & Lace, presented by Barrie Harley Davidson, Friday, April 26th at Liberty North.

The event is sold out, but that doesn’t mean that you can still support their cause and walk away with some awesome prizes like: limited edition sports jerseys, concert tickets, experiences, autographed memorabilia, green fees, gift cards and so much more.

Click here see the prizes up for auction and to start the bidding. The bidding closes at closes Saturday April 27th at 6pm.