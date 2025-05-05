This Simple Ruler Test Can Check How Sharp Your Brain Is—No Tech Required

Forget brain scans or fancy apps—apparently, all you need to check your brain health is a ruler and a willing friend. Yes, really.

It’s called the ruler-drop test, and scientists say it can give you a pretty decent read on your reaction time—a key sign of how well your brain is functioning, especially as you age. Bonus: it’s weirdly fun.

Here’s how it works:

How to Do the Ruler-Drop Test

Sit down at a table and rest one arm on the surface so your wrist hangs off the edge. Turn your hand so your thumb and pointer finger are ready to pinch. Have a friend hold a ruler vertically above your fingers, with the zero end hovering just above your open hand. Without warning, they’ll drop the ruler, and your job is to catch it as fast as possible between your thumb and finger. Wherever your fingers land on the ruler? That’s your reaction distance. Write it down and try a few times for an average.

How to Read Your Results

Under 7.5 cm = 🔥 Excellent

7.5 – 15.9 cm = 💪 Above Average

15.9 – 20.4 cm = 😌 Average

20.4 – 28 cm = 😬 Below Average

Over 28 cm = 🚨 Poor

Aside from being a fun little party trick, this ruler test can tell you more than you'd think. According to research, slower reaction times have been linked to higher risks of heart disease, stroke, and respiratory illness.

So yeah, your ability to catch a falling ruler might not just reveal how awake you are today—it could hint at your long-term health.