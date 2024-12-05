This Texting Habit Shows You Have Higher Emotional Intelligence, According to Research

If you’ve ever felt the urge to throw in a heart, smiley face, or even the classic thumbs-up when texting your friends or partner, you might be onto something more than just spicing up the conversation.

According to new research from Indiana University, those who use emojis frequently in their texts tend to have higher emotional intelligence (EI).

What’s Emotional Intelligence?

Emotional intelligence is the ability to recognize, understand, and manage both your own emotions and the emotions of others.

In short, it’s what helps you navigate social situations, connect with people, and maintain healthy relationships. The more EI you have, the better you are at picking up on emotional cues, communicating effectively, and building strong connections.

The Emoji-EI Link

Researchers found that people who are more emotionally intelligent and those with a “secure attachment style” use emojis more often when texting friends and romantic partners. Why does this matter?

People with secure attachment styles are known for forming healthy, trusting relationships filled with emotional closeness. Using emojis can be a sign that you’re comfortable expressing yourself and engaging with others on an emotional level.

Interestingly, women tend to use emojis more frequently with friends and family than men. It’s believed that this added emotional expression helps them communicate affection and warmth, which contributes to stronger social bonds.

The Avoidant Attachment Connection

On the flip side, those who avoid using emojis in their texts may have lower emotional intelligence, especially when it comes to connecting with others emotionally.

The study found that people with an "avoidant attachment style" — which is characterized by a desire for independence and self-reliance over emotional intimacy — tend to send fewer emojis.

Women with avoidant attachments send and receive fewer emojis with their friends and romantic partners, while men with the same attachment style are particularly reserved with their romantic partners. This reluctance to use emojis might suggest discomfort with emotional expression, which is a key trait of avoidant attachment.

Why Does This Matter?

If you find yourself throwing emojis into almost every text, don’t worry — you’re not just playing it cute! Your habit could reflect your high emotional intelligence.

You’re likely someone who values emotional connections and is comfortable showing affection through communication. On the other hand, if you notice you’re using fewer emojis, it might be worth considering how emotionally open you are in your relationships.

At the end of the day, emojis are more than just fun icons—they’re a window into our emotional world and how we relate to the people we care about.