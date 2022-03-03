THAT CARGO SHIP SANK, SO THERE ARE 4,000 PORSCHES AND LAMBORGHINIS AT THE BOTTOM OF THE OCEAN

Forget about the “Heart of the Ocean” diamond necklace from “Titanic”, there are now thousands of Porsches, Lamborghinis, and Bentleys headed to a grave at the bottom of the ocean off the coast of Portugal.

Two weeks ago, a huge cargo ship called “Felicity Ace” caught fire while transporting up to 4,000 luxury cars from Europe to the U.S. And IT JUST SANK.

The Portuguese Navy rescued all the crew members, and a salvage team extinguished the fire. They tried towing the ship to land, but the fire damaged it so much that it took on a bunch of water, tipped over, and went down.

It’s unclear what caused the fire, but the captain said that once the lithium-ion batteries in the electric cars ignited, it became impossible for the crew to put the fire out without special equipment. So it got really serious fast.

The ship was abandoned when it sank, and all the cars will be covered by insurance, that’s the GOOD news. The BAD news is that this could be a MAJOR environmental mess. The ship was carrying 2,000 metric tons of fuel and another 2,000 metric tons of oil.

