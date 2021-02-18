THE #1 REASON WE FAILED AT “DRY JANUARY”

A lot of people did “Dry January” last month, or attempted it. That’s where you cut out booze for at least 30 days.

And a new survey found the most common reason people failed was they FORGOT they were doing it. 55% of people who’ve tried to do a Dry January didn’t make it a whole month.

Here are the top six reasons we buckle.

1. I forgot I was doing Dry January. 44% who failed said that was one of the reasons.

2. I wanted to drink with a friend or coworker, 39%.

3. I went on a date, 37%.

4. I had a bad day at work, 36%.

5. I wanted to relax, 33%.

6. I got stressed out watching the news, 25%.

One in 25 people who failed at Dry January didn’t even last a DAY. 4% started drinking again on January 1st, and 8% had a drink by January 3rd.

