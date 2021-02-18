THE #1 REASON WE FAILED AT “DRY JANUARY”
WE FORGOT WE WERE DOING IT
A lot of people did “Dry January” last month, or attempted it. That’s where you cut out booze for at least 30 days.
And a new survey found the most common reason people failed was they FORGOT they were doing it. 55% of people who’ve tried to do a Dry January didn’t make it a whole month.
Here are the top six reasons we buckle.
1. I forgot I was doing Dry January. 44% who failed said that was one of the reasons.
2. I wanted to drink with a friend or coworker, 39%.
3. I went on a date, 37%.
4. I had a bad day at work, 36%.
5. I wanted to relax, 33%.
6. I got stressed out watching the news, 25%.
One in 25 people who failed at Dry January didn’t even last a DAY. 4% started drinking again on January 1st, and 8% had a drink by January 3rd.