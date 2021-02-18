Listen Live

THE #1 REASON WE FAILED AT “DRY JANUARY”

WE FORGOT WE WERE DOING IT

By Kool Mornings

A lot of people did “Dry January” last month, or attempted it.  That’s where you cut out booze for at least 30 days.

 

And a new survey found the most common reason people failed was they FORGOT they were doing it.  55% of people who’ve tried to do a Dry January didn’t make it a whole month.  

Here are the top six reasons we buckle.

 

1.  I forgot I was doing Dry January.  44% who failed said that was one of the reasons.

2.  I wanted to drink with a friend or coworker, 39%.

3.  I went on a date, 37%.

4.  I had a bad day at work, 36%.

5.  I wanted to relax, 33%.

6.  I got stressed out watching the news, 25%.

 

One in 25 people who failed at Dry January didn’t even last a DAY.  4% started drinking again on January 1st, and 8% had a drink by January 3rd.

 

More

Related posts

Men With These Features Are The Best In The Sack, Says New Survey

Dermatologists Warn Against Face-Waxing Trend On TikTok

I Just Want To Be A Girl Again!