The 25th Barrie Film Festival Opens Today!

On October 14, 2022, the Barrie Film Festival will open its 25th festival with a full return to in-person screenings and events! The festival runs October 14 through 23 and will be held at multiple venues, with Opening Night events happening at the Georgian Theatre and The Last Class Bar & Grill, at the Georgian College Campus.

For 25 years, the Barrie Film Festival has been honoured to recognize and support incredible Indigenous filmmakers, artists and members of the film, television and music industry, from across Canada, and internationally.

SCREENINGS / EVENTS:

Oct 14-19 – GEORGIAN THEATRE, GEORGIAN COLLEGE

Fri, Oct 14

7:00 PM – Buffy Sainte Marie – Carry It On

8:30 PM – Opening Reception with Logan Staats – at THE LAST CLASS BAR & GRILL

Sat, Oct 15

7:00 PM – Short Film Showcase/Awards

Sun, Oct 16

3:30 PM – Eternal Spring – with Special Guest Director Jason Loftus

7:00 PM – The Swearing Jar

Mon, Oct 17

7:00 PM – Stay the Night

Tues, Oct 18

7:00 PM – Ice-breaker: The ’72 Summit Series

Wed, Oct 19

6:30 PM – Ali and Ava

Sun, Oct 16 – LIBERTY NORTH

11:00 AM – Directors Brunch – with Steve McEown

Oct 20-23 – GALAXY CINEMAS BARRIE (south end)

Thurs, Oct 20

4:00 PM – The Good House

7:00 PM – Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World – with Special Guest Director Ron Chapman

Fri, Oct 21

4:00 PM – Blind Ambition

6:15 PM – Ali & Ava

8:30 PM – Let There Be Drums!

Sat, Oct 22

1:00 PM – My Old School

3:30 PM – Let There Be Drums!

6:00 PM – The Good House

8:40 PM – Framing Agnes

Sun, Oct 23

1:00 PM – Geographies of Solitude

4:00 PM – I Like Movies

7:00 PM – Blind Ambition

The Barrie Film Festival is a not-for-profit organization that provides film fans with unique experiences through year-round programming. The annual festival began in 1997 and over the years has grown to a multifaceted ten-day event. The line-up is a showcase of award-winning independent feature films from all over the globe with a significant emphasis on Canadian content as well as the screening of short films and a short film competition.

The Barrie Film Festival is funded by: The City of Barrie, the Government of Ontario, the Ontario Trillium Foundation, and Telefilm Canada.