THE ACTUAL $10,000 MINUTE

Congrats to Gary Diceman who won $500 during the $10,000 game!

  1. What is it called when a writer gives a hint of what is to happen later in the story?
    (Foreshadowing)

 

 

 

 

  1. Name the arctic whale that has one long horn on its head
    (Narwhal)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is Sleeping Beauty’s name?
    (Aurora/Princess Aurora)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the name of the highway that goes from one end of Canada to the other?
    (Trans-Canada)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. How many colours are in a rainbow?
    (7)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Heirloom.
    (H E I R L O O M)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. When a volcano erupts onto Earth’s surface, it’s called lava. What do you call molten rock BEFORE it has erupted?
    (Magma)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. There are five different singing ranges; Which one is the highest?
    (Soprano)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the perimeter of a square with sides seven centimetres long?
    (7×4 = 28)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What do you call the rotating rod a ‘rotisserie’ is cooked on?
    (Spit)

 

