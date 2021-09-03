THE ACTUAL $10,000 MINUTE
Congrats to Gary Diceman who won $500 during the $10,000 game!
- What is it called when a writer gives a hint of what is to happen later in the story?
(Foreshadowing)
- Name the arctic whale that has one long horn on its head
(Narwhal)
- What is Sleeping Beauty’s name?
(Aurora/Princess Aurora)
- What is the name of the highway that goes from one end of Canada to the other?
(Trans-Canada)
- How many colours are in a rainbow?
(7)
- SPELL: Heirloom.
(H E I R L O O M)
- When a volcano erupts onto Earth’s surface, it’s called lava. What do you call molten rock BEFORE it has erupted?
(Magma)
- There are five different singing ranges; Which one is the highest?
(Soprano)
- What is the perimeter of a square with sides seven centimetres long?
(7×4 = 28)
- What do you call the rotating rod a ‘rotisserie’ is cooked on?
(Spit)