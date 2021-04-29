The Age You Stop Caring About What People Think Of You!

A study of 2,000 adults aged 55 and over found they don’t feel comfortable in their own skin until they turn 42 and aren’t content in their careers until the ripe old age of 40.

When it comes to relationships though, adults are settled by the age of 37.

Men are satisfied with the way they look by the time they reach 34 and for women, it’s 36.

At the age of 46, we stop caring about what people think of us, become more unapologetic, and are more content!

TOP 15 SITUATIONS IN LIFE THAT HELP PEOPLE FEEL MORE COMFORTABLE IN THEIR OWN SKIN:

1. Becoming a parent

2. Getting married

3. Retiring

4. Going traveling

5. Learning to drive

6. Getting on the housing ladder i.e. buying my first home

7. Becoming a grandparent

8. Losing weight

9. Getting a promotion

10. Graduating from university / a course

11. A big birthday e.g. 50th

12. Achieving a personal goal e.g. writing a book, running a race

13. Getting engaged

14. Going on a solo holiday

15. Getting divorced