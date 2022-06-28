The Appropriate Age For Your First Phone

According to a recent UScellular survey1 to uncover usage trends, attitudes and habits of Gen Z and millennial smartphone consumers, the age when kids get their first phone is holding steady.

Both parents and non-parents think, on average, 13 years old is an appropriate age for a child to have their first phone.

From the survey, nearly 9 out of 10 parents reported monitoring their child’s phone usage, with app usage (85%) and time spent on the phone (68%) as the most commonly monitored areas. Consistent with monitoring usage, 74% of parents are likely to speak with their children about their app usage and safe web browsing.



Phones Bring Value To Consumers’ Lives, But Some Have Concerns

Over half of consumers say that their phone enhances their life. Many say that they would be unable to take pictures/videos (60%) or stay in touch with friends/family (58%). When asked what they would not be able to do without their phone, 32% said they would not be able to pay for things, 25% couldn’t do work/homework and 19% would not be able to cook or prepare meals. Thirty-one percent expressed concern for their financial information if they lost their phones given their reliance on them for finances. Thirty-two percent of respondents expressed that they could use some time apart from their phones and 28% wish they were less dependent on them.



Concern about losing their phone is also quite high Most would rather experience many uncomfortable events before having to lose their phone: Three out of four respondents would rather go to the dentist, 68% would rather go on a terrible date, 65% would rather sit next to a crying baby on an airplane and 57% would rather give up all their holiday gifts.

