The Average Adult Will Listen To 10-Hours Of Music A Week

A new study found that we relied heavily on music to pull us out of a bad mood, especially during the pandemic.

26 percent claimed music has been more important to them than ever during the last few months.

While many of us have created different playlists depending on how we feel, six in 10 also have certain songs which evoke memories.

A fifth has listened to particular songs to help them feel connected to people or places during the pandemic and 20 percent have listened to the radio more than ever before.

The average adult will put on music twice a week to cheer themselves up…

