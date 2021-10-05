A recent survey in the U.K. found that the average couple spends just four hours a day in the same room as each other.

We’re assuming that does NOT include sleeping, although 17% said that they don’t sleep in the same bedroom, often because of snoring.

On a typical weekday, couples spend seven-and-a-half hours in the house at the same time, but only 57% of that is in the same room.

And on weekends, couples spend nine hours under the same roof, but only 60% actually together.

Some of the main reasons couples aren’t in the same room include Conflicting work hours, different interests, and alternative bedtimes.

Also, around 20% said they “mutually agree” with their partner to spend time in different rooms, but 10% poetically admitted they are like “passing ships in the night.” (???)