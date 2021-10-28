THE AVERAGE PERSON SPENDS MORE THAN SIX DAYS A YEAR DOING THIS!

If you had to name the one chore you truly hate, it’s very possible that it’s washing dishes.

According to a new poll, we spend an average of 25 minutes a day washing the dishes. That this works out to more than 12 hours a month and more than six full days each year.

And one-in-five people who hate washing dishes say they’d be willing to give up sex for a year if it meant they’d never have to wash dishes again.

Also, not everyone is doing their fair share. 43% of people who live with at least one other person argue with them over who’s doing the dishes.

Roughly two-in-three say it happens every week, and one-in-three admit they fight about dishwashing daily.