The Average Person Spends Nearly 12 Years Of Their Life Feeling This!

So, we’re tired for about 12 years of our life and rely on caffeine and sugary snacks to get us through…

A survey of 2,000 adults revealed the pandemic has worn us out, with 45 percent feeling more tired since it began.

The average adult spends three-and-a-half hours a day feeling lethargic – amounting to more than 100,000 hours over a lifetime.

To get themselves through the day, the research by California Almonds revealed almost four in 10 have four or more coffees – while a third have four or more sugary snacks to get an energy boost.

Food is our main source of fuel and eating more mindfully and making smart snacking choices can make a significant difference to your energy levels in the long term.

More