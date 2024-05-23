The Average Person Spends This Long Looking At Dream Purchases

The average adult spends nearly two and a half hours a day dream-scrolling — looking at dream purchases or things they’d like to one day own — and 71% say it’s time well spent, as the habit motivates them to reach their financial goals.

In a recent poll of 2,000 adults, more than two in five respondents say they spend more time dream-scrolling when the economy is uncertain (43%). In a year, that amounts to about 873 hours or nearly 36 days spent scrolling.

Gen Zers spend the most time dream-scrolling at just over three hours per day, while boomers spend the least, clocking in around an hour.

HOW MUCH TIME DO RESPONDENTS SPEND DREAM-SCROLLING?

4 hours per day

8 hours per week

6 hours per year

4 days per year



WHAT ARE PEOPLE DREAMSCROLLING FOR?

Clothing, shoes and accessories (sneakers, purses, etc.) — 49%

Picturing the ideal retirement – 42%

Gadgets/technology (phone, computer, etc.) — 30%

Home décor or furniture — 29%

Vacation destinations/experiences (hotels, airfare, trending vacation destinations, etc.) — 25%

Cars and/or auto accessories (buying a new car, new rims, window tints, etc.) — 24%

Beauty/self-care products (makeup, skincare, etc.) — 23%

Homes or apartments — 21%

Jewelry (diamond bracelets, watches, etc.) — 21%

Items for their pet(s)— 19%

Tickets for experiences (sports games, concerts, food festivals, etc.) — 18%

FINANCIAL BENEFITS OF DREAM-SCROLLING