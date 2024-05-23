Listen Live

The Average Person Spends This Long Looking At Dream Purchases

New shoes...

By Kool Tech

The average adult spends nearly two and a half hours a day dream-scrolling — looking at dream purchases or things they’d like to one day own — and 71% say it’s time well spent, as the habit motivates them to reach their financial goals.

In a recent poll of 2,000 adults, more than two in five respondents say they spend more time dream-scrolling when the economy is uncertain (43%). In a year, that amounts to about 873 hours or nearly 36 days spent scrolling.

Gen Zers spend the most time dream-scrolling at just over three hours per day, while boomers spend the least, clocking in around an hour.

47% OF NEW RELATIONSHIPS START, AFTER A DM ON SOCIAL MEDIA?

HOW MUCH TIME DO RESPONDENTS SPEND DREAM-SCROLLING?

  • 4 hours per day
  • 8 hours per week
  • 6 hours per year
  • 4 days per year

WHAT ARE PEOPLE DREAMSCROLLING FOR?

  • Clothing, shoes and accessories (sneakers, purses, etc.) — 49%
  • Picturing the ideal retirement – 42%
  • Gadgets/technology (phone, computer, etc.) — 30%
  • Home décor or furniture — 29%
  • Vacation destinations/experiences (hotels, airfare, trending vacation destinations, etc.) — 25%
  • Cars and/or auto accessories (buying a new car, new rims, window tints, etc.) — 24%
  • Beauty/self-care products (makeup, skincare, etc.) — 23%
  • Homes or apartments — 21%
  • Jewelry (diamond bracelets, watches, etc.) — 21%
  • Items for their pet(s)— 19%
  • Tickets for experiences (sports games, concerts, food festivals, etc.) — 18%

FINANCIAL BENEFITS OF DREAM-SCROLLING

  • I’ve been better able to avoid making unplanned purchases or going into debt — 30%
  • I’ve been able to better plan for the future — 26%
  • I’ve made a plan to achieve my financial goals — 25%
  • I’ve been better able to understand my financial goals — 24%
  • I’ve been motivated to seek the help of a financial advisor to help me achieve my goals — 15%

Related posts

Nintendo Says ‘Switch 2’ is Coming Soon!

Why Are TV Remotes Sometimes Called “The Clicker”

AUDIO EMOJIS ARE COMING TO PHONE CALLS