The Average Person Spends This Long Looking At Dream Purchases
New shoes...
The average adult spends nearly two and a half hours a day dream-scrolling — looking at dream purchases or things they’d like to one day own — and 71% say it’s time well spent, as the habit motivates them to reach their financial goals.
In a recent poll of 2,000 adults, more than two in five respondents say they spend more time dream-scrolling when the economy is uncertain (43%). In a year, that amounts to about 873 hours or nearly 36 days spent scrolling.
Gen Zers spend the most time dream-scrolling at just over three hours per day, while boomers spend the least, clocking in around an hour.
HOW MUCH TIME DO RESPONDENTS SPEND DREAM-SCROLLING?
- 4 hours per day
- 8 hours per week
- 6 hours per year
- 4 days per year
WHAT ARE PEOPLE DREAMSCROLLING FOR?
- Clothing, shoes and accessories (sneakers, purses, etc.) — 49%
- Picturing the ideal retirement – 42%
- Gadgets/technology (phone, computer, etc.) — 30%
- Home décor or furniture — 29%
- Vacation destinations/experiences (hotels, airfare, trending vacation destinations, etc.) — 25%
- Cars and/or auto accessories (buying a new car, new rims, window tints, etc.) — 24%
- Beauty/self-care products (makeup, skincare, etc.) — 23%
- Homes or apartments — 21%
- Jewelry (diamond bracelets, watches, etc.) — 21%
- Items for their pet(s)— 19%
- Tickets for experiences (sports games, concerts, food festivals, etc.) — 18%
FINANCIAL BENEFITS OF DREAM-SCROLLING
- I’ve been better able to avoid making unplanned purchases or going into debt — 30%
- I’ve been able to better plan for the future — 26%
- I’ve made a plan to achieve my financial goals — 25%
- I’ve been better able to understand my financial goals — 24%
- I’ve been motivated to seek the help of a financial advisor to help me achieve my goals — 15%