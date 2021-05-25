The Average Person Thinks They Could Survive 16 Days In The Wilderness

How many days do you think you could SURVIVE in the wilderness?

The average person thinks that if you dropped them in the middle of nowhere, they could survive in the wilderness for 16 days, according to StudyFinds.org.

The “not freezing” part might be tough though because less than one in five people is confident they could start a fire if they only had flint. And without flint, it’s probably closer to zero percent.

Only one in seven think they’d be able to tell which plants and berries were edible, and which ones might kill them.

And two-thirds of us don’t know what poison ivy looks like.