The Average Person Trusts Just 7 People In Their Lives

Indicators someone can be relied upon including never being late, not cancelling at the last minute and being able to keep a secret.

Someone who is self-aware, calm-headed, not judgemental, and always there when you need them is also likely to be worthy of trust, according to a study.

TOP 10 SIGNS OF TRUST

1. They are reliable

2. They aren’t manipulative

3. They don’t share things said in confidence with others

4. They are consistent in their behaviour

5. They have integrity

6. Their words and behaviour match up

7. They haven’t broken your trust before

8. They respect boundaries

9. They listen to you

10. You know them very well