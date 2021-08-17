The Average Person Will Waste This Much Money On Bad Online Purchases In Their Life Time

We’ve all been there, buying something online that we thought would be totally awesome, but turned out to be a total disappointment.

Remember the TIK TOK leggings that Charlie bought? Epic fail!

In a recent survey, 2,000 respondents said they typically spend an average of $899 per year on disappointing online purchases, with clothing, tech, and toys/kid products topping the list.

Specific disappointments often include the quality, size and colour of the purchase upon its arrival. Here are some of the most common complaints…

THE MOST DISAPPOINTING ONLINE PURCHASES

● “I ordered a leather jacket and when it arrived, it was a plastic jacket.”

● “Steaks that tasted like shoes.”

● “Supplements to help me lose weight, but I gained weight instead.”

● “Wrong name on the personalized jersey for [my] son.”

● “An alarm clock — it had only one brightness button and you could not lower the brightness. It was so bright you couldn’t use it.”

● “A fan that did not blow enough air.”

● “It was a Nike Air Force 1 shoe, turns out it [was] fake.”

● “Recliner chair — very uncomfortable.”