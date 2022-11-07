The Backstreet Boys Paid Tribute To Aaron Carter At Their Show In London on Sunday Night

Aaron is the little brother of BSB member, Nick Carter.

Nick Carter along with his bandmates wept on stage as they paid tribute to Aaron Carter who was found dead at his home on Saturday.

The show went on just hours after Nick Carter took to Instagram, with a heartfelt tribute to his brother.

Aaron was found unresponsive in his bathtub on Saturday in his California home after years of battling substance addictions.

The very last song of the evening was dedicated to Aaron. Kevin Richardson told the crowd: “Tonight we’ve got heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday.

“We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him. He’s a part of our family and we thank you guys for all your love and support.”

The Backstreet Boys paid tribute to Aaron Carter, the younger brother of band member Nick Carter, at a show in London on Sunday night, November 6. pic.twitter.com/xusuwNsVvv — Storyful (@Storyful) November 7, 2022

Along with Nick, Aaron is survived by six other brothers and sisters, as well as Melanie Martin – his fiancée and mum of his 11-month-old boy Prince.

He lost custody of his son and was checked into rehab in an effort to bring his son back home.