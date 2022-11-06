Aaron Cater Dies At 34

34-year-old entertainer Aaron Carter died Saturday at his home in Lancaster, Calif. Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, started performing at a young age. His first, self-titled album was released in 1997 and reached gold status. His 2000 album Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) went platinum.

Multiple sources said that the “singer-turned-rapper and actor was found dead Saturday at his house,” and that he was found in his bathtub.

No word from his brother, Nick yet.

Meanwhile, fans and celebrities have been using social media to express their sadness.

Hilary Duff's post on Instagram regarding the passing of Aaron Carter 😞 pic.twitter.com/hdIbbOLiAw — Lizzie McGuire (@ImLizzieM) November 6, 2022

We are saddened by the news of the sudden passing of Aaron Carter today. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time. Rest In Peace Aaron #gonetosoon pic.twitter.com/4bZR8xStT8 — *NSYNC (@NSYNC) November 6, 2022

We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rDUcE4i8Iy — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) November 5, 2022

Anyway, this is how I'd like to remember Aaron Carter. Praying for his loved ones. https://t.co/2KsFXV30Ny — nella (@popgoesthenella) November 5, 2022