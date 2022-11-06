Aaron Cater Dies At 34
The singer released his first album at age 9 in 1997
34-year-old entertainer Aaron Carter died Saturday at his home in Lancaster, Calif. Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, started performing at a young age. His first, self-titled album was released in 1997 and reached gold status. His 2000 album Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) went platinum.
Multiple sources said that the “singer-turned-rapper and actor was found dead Saturday at his house,” and that he was found in his bathtub.
No word from his brother, Nick yet.
Meanwhile, fans and celebrities have been using social media to express their sadness.