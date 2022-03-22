The Barrie Women In Business Awards Nominees Announced!

In recent years, the Barrie Chamber revitalized the Women in Business Awards event, bringing attention to the efforts of hardworking businesswomen in our community.

Winners and finalists are local leaders and influencers, women excelling in their industry while giving back to their community.

Dale & Charlie are thrilled to be this year’s hosts at the in-person event on April 27th at Liberty North! Tickets are available for this incredible, inspiring event!

Throughout the pandemic, women have been among the most impacted. As they are typically the primary caregivers, they were most often the ones having to work from home with their children learning remotely, or stepping out of the workforce altogether. Those still working on site were likely to be on the front lines, providing essential services for our community.

This year’s keynote speaker is Claudine Cousins;

Claudine Cousins is the Chief Executive Officer of Empower Simcoe with over twenty-five years of leadership experience with various Ministries within the Ontario Public Service and the not-for-profit and profit sectors, including banking and financial services. As a sessional instructor at Georgian College since 2012, Claudine considers learning and development to be critical to organizational success. She has held leadership roles at Christian Horizons, including Executive Director Central District and Director, Ontario Operations where she left a legacy of valuing and engaging employees. Claudine brings outstanding knowledge and expertise from an operations and human resources leadership lens within unionized and non-unionized organizations with a drive and passion for the achievement of business outcomes. We are so excited to have her come share some of her knowledge of being a woman in business at our event this year.