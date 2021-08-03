THE BEES IN THE BUSH FESTIVAL

The Bees in the Bush will include several productions reconfigured for an outdoors presentation, as well as boundary-pushing new works and a return of TIFT’s hit musical-in-concert in a new setting. Six world premieres will also be produced, including the musically infused cabaret based on a Greek legend; a documentary-style interactive collection of migration stories, created by DopoLavoro Teatrale (DLT); an experimental performance piece created by Simcoe Contemporary Dancers; an intimate but amplified one-person musical discussion; an immersive installation using augmented reality technology; and an explorative piece about one of history’s most divisive figures.

As previously announced, all programming will be free, and subject to TIFT’s booking policy available at www.tift.ca.

TICKETS GO ON SALE JUNE 15TH

To purchase tickets, click HERE.