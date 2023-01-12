The Benefits Of A Solo Vacation!

Solo travellers have revealed the best things about holidaying alone – including eating when and where they want, not having to compromise and taking time to explore.

A study of 2,000 adults found two-thirds have been on a trip on their own, with 37 percent of those saying that it’s better than travelling with others.

Making their own decisions came top of the list of perks while feeling free and going to bed when they want also featured.

Yes, Not listening to my husband ‘snore choke’ after drinking too much sounds glorious…

Travelling alone also allows them to step outside of their comfort zone and learn new things about themselves…

Top 20 Benefits of Sole Holidays, According To Travellers