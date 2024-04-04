The Benefits of Speech-Fasting 

This is a practice that many singers partake in to preserve their vocal cords.

Speech fasting isn’t just for singers…

One 2005 study, published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), determined that periods of silence led to “dramatically lowered blood pressure” for participants who practiced speech fasting.

Meanwhile, a 2021 study, which is also featured on NIH, found the practice helped reduce levels of cortisol (a stress hormone).

Additionally, engaging in periods of prolonged silence helps a person to become a battle listener….

But there may be some downsides to speech fasting — excluding the obvious fact you can’t clearly and quickly communicate your needs.

Those who talk less are seen as less likeable, according to research published in 2022…

And while it may be impractical to stay dead silent every single morning, there may be some benefits to partaking in the practice on an infrequent basis.