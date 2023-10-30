The Benefits To Washing Your Hair in Beer!

Some people think washing your hair with beer may have benefits, such as strengthening and nourishing your hair follicles. But there isn’t scientific evidence to back this up.

Thanks to many microbreweries touting the benefits of washing your hair with beer- this hygiene hack is taking off…

You can find many online sources suggesting that beer applied as a shampoo, hair mask, or rinse can result in healthy, shiny locks and even promote hair growth. But to date, there’s no clinical evidence that beer is beneficial for your hair — whether applied topically or ingested.

In recent years, a number of shampoos and conditioners have come on the market that include beer as one of their ingredients. It’s thought that two proteins in beer — malt and hops — may help nourish and strengthen your hair follicles.

Drinking Beer Is Good for Your Hair…

All beers start with a few simple ingredients, such as water, a starch source like malted barley, brewer’s yeast for fermentation, and a flavouring such as hops.

Beer also contains trace amounts of nutrients, such as: Calcium, iron, protein, Selenium as well as Vitamin D, E and Zinc…

How to use beer on your hair

Proponents of using beer topically for healthy locks suggest trying a simple beer rinse once a week. Here’s how to do it: