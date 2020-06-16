Things You Can Do With Beer Besides Drink It

Beer! Not just the beverage of choice on a hot summer day!

You can wash your hair with it for a sleek and shiny look! Apparently the proteins, B vitamins, and sugars help to add shine if you do it every so often…Especially good for curly hair as it improves elasticity! If you’re gonna try this, pour beer into a container, and leave overnight. Beer should be flat and lukewarm.

You can also have a bath in Beer! Some say it can help you pass kidney stones. The reason being, beer makes you pee and you need to pee a lot to pass a stone…. Plus the beer will exfoliate and soften your skin!

You can cook with beer of course. It makes a great marinate and helps tenderize meat.

Also, if you have a slug problem, it will kill them. The sweet smell from the yeast will lure them and the ethanol will kill them.

