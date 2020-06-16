Listen Live

Things You Can Do With Beer Besides Drink It

National Beer Day is August 7th, in Canada in case you were wondering

By Life Hacks

Beer!  Not just the beverage of choice on a hot summer day!

You can wash your hair with it for a sleek and shiny look!  Apparently the proteins, B vitamins, and sugars help to add shine if you do it every so often…Especially good for curly hair as it improves elasticity!  If you’re gonna try this, pour beer into a container, and leave overnight.  Beer should be flat and lukewarm.

 

You can also have a bath in Beer!  Some say it can help you pass kidney stones.  The reason being, beer makes you pee and you need to pee a lot to pass a stone…. Plus the beer will exfoliate and soften your skin!

 

You can cook with beer of course.  It makes a great marinate and helps tenderize meat.

Also, if you have a slug problem, it will kill them. The sweet smell from the yeast will lure them and the ethanol will kill them.

