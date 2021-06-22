The Best And Safest Foods To Order On A First Date!
Don't embarrass yourself!
People agree that the first date should always involve a meal, but won’t risk eating messy foods until the fourth date.
A new survey found that four in ten people said that being a good cook is a total turn-on when it comes to finding a mate.
The survey asked what foods were best to order on a first date.
Pizza came out on top . . . followed by burgers, salad, steak, and ice cream. The rest of the top 10 was: A roast dinner, lasagna, chicken wings, stir fry, and a chocolate brownie.
Oysters were named the #1 food to AVOID on a first date . . . followed by mussels, sushi, crab, lobster, curry, tuna steak, prawns, ribs, and corn on the cob.