The Best And Safest Foods To Order On A First Date!

People agree that the first date should always involve a meal, but won’t risk eating messy foods until the fourth date.

A new survey found that four in ten people said that being a good cook is a total turn-on when it comes to finding a mate.

The survey asked what foods were best to order on a first date.

Pizza came out on top . . . followed by burgers, salad, steak, and ice cream. The rest of the top 10 was: A roast dinner, lasagna, chicken wings, stir fry, and a chocolate brownie.

Oysters were named the #1 food to AVOID on a first date . . . followed by mussels, sushi, crab, lobster, curry, tuna steak, prawns, ribs, and corn on the cob.