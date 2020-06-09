The Best Day To Be Born Is September 6th, According To A New Survey!

A study done by Ocean Finance in the UK looked at the most successful people and when they were born. It appears that in the UK the most accomplished humans were all born in September around the 6th.

Those born in February and November are considered less likely to succeed, with just six per cent of the most successful people having birthdays in these months.

Those with birthdays in December, July and April are at seven per cent, followed by August! June and January birthdays at eight percent, October at nine per cent, May at 10 per cent and March at 11 per cent.