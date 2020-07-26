The Best Old School Summer Activities!

Two-thirds of adults say summer loses its magic as you get older, probably because everything does. You forget the little things that make summers memorable are still worth doing!

The top reasons summer isn’t as fun as an adult are too many responsibilities, not enough time, and you have to work.

Three-quarters of respondents in a survey of 2000 people said that the best part of summer growing up was having those spontaneous adventures with friends.

The average person said the best summer of their lives was at the age of 14! COVID-19 has definitely given us a reason to make summer better than ever this year.

Here are the ten old-school summer activities we loved most as kids . . .

1. Spending so much time with friends. 44% said it was one of the best parts of summer when they were young.

2. Bonfires, 31%.

3. Camping in the woods, 30%.

4. Swimming pools, 30%.

5. Family vacations, 27%.

6. Family reunions, 27%.

7. Sleepovers, 27%.

8. Swimming in lakes, rivers, or the ocean, 25%.

9. Playing outside all day, 25%.

10. Camping in the backyard, 23%.

