Listen Live

The Best Synonyms To Use Everyday…

Back to english class!

By Kool Mornings

Adding more words to your vocabulary is an easy way to raise your self-esteem and appear smarter!

Using other words instead of everyday common words is also a way to have others look at you with admiration.

WORDS THAT NEED TO BE BANISHED THIS YEAR INCLUDE: “GOAT” AND “GASLIGHTING”

Try elevating your language, boosting your brain function and impressing everyone around you with these Synonyms.

Use Adore (in place of “love”)
Use Aghast (in place of “Shocked”)
Use Agitated (in place of “Worried”)

Use Ascertain (in place of “figure out”)

Use Astute (in place of “Smart”)
Use Commence (in place of “begin”)
Use Contemplate (in place of “Think”)

Use Cunning (in place of “Clever”)
Use Curious (in place of “Weird”)
Use delighted (in place of “happy”)

Use Dilapidated (in place of “Old”)

Use Exasperated (in place of “Annoyed”)

Use Exquisite (in place of “delicious”)
Use Fallacious (in place of “false”)

Use Fatigued (in place of “tired”
Use Frigid (in place of “Cold”)

Use Frugal (in place of “cheap”)

Use ghastly (in place of “ugly”)

Here are more!

Related posts

LOOKING OLD FOR YOUR AGE MIGHT MEAN YOU REALLY ARE OLD FOR YOUR AGE

Plastic Bag Store Opens In Michigan 

This is What Happens If You Get Less Than Six Hours Of Sleep A Night