The Best Synonyms To Use Everyday…

Adding more words to your vocabulary is an easy way to raise your self-esteem and appear smarter!

Using other words instead of everyday common words is also a way to have others look at you with admiration.

Try elevating your language, boosting your brain function and impressing everyone around you with these Synonyms.



Use Adore (in place of “love”)

Use Aghast (in place of “Shocked”)

Use Agitated (in place of “Worried”)

Use Ascertain (in place of “figure out”)

Use Astute (in place of “Smart”)

Use Commence (in place of “begin”)

Use Contemplate (in place of “Think”)

Use Cunning (in place of “Clever”)

Use Curious (in place of “Weird”)

Use delighted (in place of “happy”)

Use Dilapidated (in place of “Old”)

Use Exasperated (in place of “Annoyed”)

Use Exquisite (in place of “delicious”)

Use Fallacious (in place of “false”)

Use Fatigued (in place of “tired”

Use Frigid (in place of “Cold”)

Use Frugal (in place of “cheap”)

Use ghastly (in place of “ugly”)

Here are more!