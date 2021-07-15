The Best Things About Being Outdoors According To Kids!
Getting Muddy!
A study was done that asked 1000 kids and their parents about the best part of being outdoors.
And despite today’s children being labelled the digital generation and viewed as tech-obsessed hermits by many, 58 percent of children love being outside – even when it’s raining.
It’s not entirely the kid’s fault for not getting outside more, as 28 percent admitted they will only venture outdoors with their little ones when the weather is nice.
79 percent admitted they want their kids to spend more time outdoors than they currently do. While you may find it a struggle to get the kids off their technology and outside to play, the fight will be well worth it!
TOP 20 BEST THINGS ABOUT BEING OUTDOORS – ACCORDING TO KIDS
1. Riding my bike
2. Running around
3. Having an ice cream
4. Spending time with mum/dad
5. Having a picnic
6. Feeding ducks
7. Climbing trees
8. Jumping in puddles
9. Collecting shells and stones
10. Exploring a forest
11. Playing hide and seek
12. Building sandcastles
13. Jumping in the waves
14. Rolling downhills
15. Rope swings
16. Seeing wild animals
17. Going on nature trails
18. Getting muddy
19. Building a den in the woods
20. Seeing colourful flowers