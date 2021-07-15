The Best Things About Being Outdoors According To Kids!

A study was done that asked 1000 kids and their parents about the best part of being outdoors.

And despite today’s children being labelled the digital generation and viewed as tech-obsessed hermits by many, 58 percent of children love being outside – even when it’s raining.

It’s not entirely the kid’s fault for not getting outside more, as 28 percent admitted they will only venture outdoors with their little ones when the weather is nice.

79 percent admitted they want their kids to spend more time outdoors than they currently do. While you may find it a struggle to get the kids off their technology and outside to play, the fight will be well worth it!

TOP 20 BEST THINGS ABOUT BEING OUTDOORS – ACCORDING TO KIDS

1. Riding my bike

2. Running around

3. Having an ice cream

4. Spending time with mum/dad

5. Having a picnic

6. Feeding ducks

7. Climbing trees

8. Jumping in puddles

9. Collecting shells and stones

10. Exploring a forest

11. Playing hide and seek

12. Building sandcastles

13. Jumping in the waves

14. Rolling downhills

15. Rope swings

16. Seeing wild animals

17. Going on nature trails

18. Getting muddy

19. Building a den in the woods

20. Seeing colourful flowers

