The Biggest Causes Of A Restless Night’s Sleep!

A study of 2,000 adults found almost 40% suffer from poor sleep due to having an uncomfortable mattress, while 36 percent struggle because of their partner’s snoring.

A successful sleep is also often ruined by traffic noise, light coming in from the window and habits such as consuming caffeinated drinks.

And mobile phones have a big impact, with scrolling through social media, playing games, and reading on their devices pre-bedtime also leading to a bad night.

As a result, the average adult figures they need an additional four hours of sleep every night to make up for a lack of peaceful rest. The study also found more than a quarter of adults are also dissatisfied with the number of hours of sleep they’re getting.

While almost 40% admitted their sleeping routine has worsened since the pandemic. More than half of those put this down to feeling more worried and anxious about everyday issues, and 20 percent found it difficult to switch off from reading news notifications on their phone.

The research revealed the typical bedtime routine consists of going to the toilet, brushing teeth, and checking if all the doors are locked and lights are off in the house. Others also watch TV and scroll through social media before bed.

The average adult’s bedtime prep takes 32 mins to complete, but they then spend an additional 22 minutes trying to fall asleep.

CAUSES OF A RESTLESS NIGHT

1. Being stressed

2. Being too hot/cold

3. Feeling anxious

4. Being unwell

5. Uncomfortable mattress/pillow

6. Worrying about finances

7. Partner snoring

8. Too much light

9. Drinking caffeinated drinks

10. Noise such as traffic outside

11. Worrying about work deadlines

12. Child keeping you up in the night

13. Drinking alcohol

14. Partner moving around

15. Worrying about personal admin

16. Using a mobile phone in bed

17. Eating close to bedtime

18. Scrolling through social media

19. Pet keeping you up in the night

20. Reading on a phone in / immediately before bed