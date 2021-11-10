The Biggest Decisions We Make In Life!

Researchers found the discussion on whether or not to bring another life into the world takes more soul searching than filing for divorce or moving house.

Other agonizing decisions to make the top 30 list include moving abroad – and getting a pet.

The study found over two-thirds agreed there is pressure on young people to make important decisions when it’s too early to know what they want.

One in seven claimed settling down with a partner was their first major life choice. The study also pinpointed the age at which we make the most vital choices as being 28.

Life’s biggest decisions

1. Having children

2. Getting married

3. Moving house

4. Learning to drive

5. Retiring

6. Buying a property with a partner

7. Breaking up with a partner

8. Choosing to save or spend money

9. Getting a divorce

10. Quitting a job

11. Moving cities

12. Moving abroad

13. Getting a pet

14. Going travelling

15. Standing up for yourself

16. Quitting smoking

17. Investing money

18. Removing toxic friends

19. Changing career later in life

20. Whether to go to university or not

21. Choosing a career sector

22. Opening your own business

23. Staying in touch with friends

24. Choice of the degree to study

25. Putting an elderly relative in a care home

26. Deciding between renting or buying

27. A-level choices

28. GCSE choices

29. Buying a new car

30. Turning down/accepting a promotion