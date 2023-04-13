The Biggest Distractions On The Road

It’s almost road trip season. Be careful if you are one of the millions of travellers packing up to head out.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), distracted driving accidents claim over 3,000 lives annually.

According to an insurance survey, over half of the people polled will hit the open road this year with the vast majority saying they will travel by car, SUV or truck!

Distracted driving is any activity that takes your attention away from the road and the primary task of driving. So, this road trip season, be mindful of your activities and where your attention should be at all times.

When asked what distracts them the most while driving, here’s a list of the top five distractions: