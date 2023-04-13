The Biggest Distractions On The Road
Summer Road Trips are the Best!
It’s almost road trip season. Be careful if you are one of the millions of travellers packing up to head out.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), distracted driving accidents claim over 3,000 lives annually.
According to an insurance survey, over half of the people polled will hit the open road this year with the vast majority saying they will travel by car, SUV or truck!
Distracted driving is any activity that takes your attention away from the road and the primary task of driving. So, this road trip season, be mindful of your activities and where your attention should be at all times.
When asked what distracts them the most while driving, here’s a list of the top five distractions:
- Things outside the window – Also called “rubbernecking.” A typical example includes staring out the window while passing a car accident at a slow speed.
- Passengers – Nearly half the respondents (44%) said they are distracted by other passengers in their vehicle when driving. Of those, 40% say children distract them the most, followed by a spouse or significant other.
- Cell Phones – While more than one-third (35%) answered that they never use their phone while driving, the remaining 65% admitted to various activities such as using GPS and making and receiving calls.
- Trying to eat or drink – Nearly twice as many males (23%) are most distracted by trying to eat or drink compared to females (13%).
- The radio or music playing – Face it, you’ve rocked out to your favourite jam behind the wheel. And apparently so has 6% of our survey respondents.