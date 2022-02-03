The Body Parts We Forget To Wash or Clean Properly!

According to a recent survey of 2,000 adults. Since March 2020, 69% of them said they’ve adopted new hygiene practices into their daily routines to prevent themselves from getting sick.

Those practices include wearing a mask, washing their hands more often and wearing gloves.

Sixty-eight percent of respondents who identified as a “germaphobe” said they’ve prioritized their hygiene, with 62% stating their hygiene practices have permanently changed for the better because of the pandemic.

The study revealed that while 88% said their hygiene is important to them, more than half admitted they don’t treat their bodies as well as they should.

Fifty-two percent aren’t aware of how serious hygiene plays in their health. Meanwhile, 71% of respondents said they would’ve changed their hygiene habits sooner had they known how important it was for their overall health.

Two in five people said taking better care of their health is their top goal for 2022, and more than half want to feel healthier and treat their bodies better.

MOST IGNORED BODY PARTS