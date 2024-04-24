The Boy That Stole Your Heart Through Seagull Impressions

These days there are competitions for just about anything… Including seagull impressions.

Yes, in the town of De Panne, Belgium there is a contest to see who can pull off the best seagull impression. It’s called the EC Gull Screeching Competition and gets taken quite seriously.

This year, Cooper, a nine-year-old boy from Derbyshire stole the show. Cooper stole everyone’s hearts this year as he received a near-perfect score to win gold!

How do you score that high on a seagull impression? We’re glad you asked!

Judges award points for how accurate your birdcall is, the tone you use, and even how you dress. All those points add up to 100.

Cooper scored himself a whopping 92 out of 100 points! His calls were almost perfect and made some people look up for a bird in the building! he even dressed up as a seagull for the day.

But how did he get so good?

RELATED: How To Keep Wildlife From Eating Up Your Garden…

Cooper became fascinated with seagulls after one nipped him at a beach. He was eating ice cream when a seagull tried to steal some.

After that, his imagination took over. He hoped the bite would have the same effect as the spider did on Peter Parker and give him superpowers. This led to him learning as much as he could about seagulls.

Cooper’s parents admitted that it was annoying at first. But then they noticed that his impressions sounded so real that people would think it was a real bird. So, they asked Cooper if he wanted to join in this competition.

When he gave them an excited yes, they made his costume and got him a little sidekick. Which is a model seagull that they named “Stephen Seagull”. And the rest they say is history.

Here’s a video of the award-winning birdcall;

Cooper’s story is inspirational and shows that you can do anything you put your mind to!