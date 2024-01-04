The Busiest Day on Dating Apps Is Coming!

New year, new love connection.

The first Sunday in January is the busiest day of the year for online dating, according to Tinder.

This Sunday, Jan. 7, a whopping 519 Tinder bios are expected to be edited with 2,263 photos added every minute…

On “Dating Sunday,” the number of messages sent on Tinder increases by 22%, users respond 19.4 minutes faster than on any other Sunday in the year, and the number of “likes” on the app increases by 18.2%.

As people update their profiles, about 58.7 million more likes and 11.4 million more messages will likely be sent on the app compared to the rest of the year, Tinder added.

And the fun won’t stop by Monday. Tinder shared that the app typically sees an uptick in activity from the first Sunday of the year until Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14.