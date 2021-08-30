The Cast Of ‘Up’ Reunites In New Disney Short Films

Disney Plus is set to release ‘Dug Days’ this fall.

A new collection of shorts that follows the humorous misadventures of Dug, the lovable dog from Disney, and Pixar’s ‘Up.’

Each short features everyday events that occur in and around Dug’s backyard, all through the exciting (and delightfully distorted) eyes of our favorite talking dog.

The release announcement comes as we learn the sad news that veteran actor Ed Asner who voiced the old man in UP! has died at the age of 91.

Asner worked constantly, including several projects that will debut after his death. He remained much in demand for voice work, most notably in Pixar’s animated classic “Up” as the grieving balloon salesman who embarks on a late-in-life adventure, but also in a variety of other series and movies, from playing Santa Claus in “Elf” to providing the voice of newspaper editor J. Jonah Jameson in “Spider-Man: The Animated Series.”

They will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in Fall 2021.