7:30pm-9:30pm (doosr open at 6:30pm)

Canada’s Premier Beatles Show: The Caverners is coming to Barrie in support of Diabetes Canada! The Caverners have yet to perform without their crowds screaming, stomping their feet, and yelling for more! Every part of the show is done with the utmost authenticity and is fantastic for all ages. Beatles fans and music fans alike will not want to miss this show!

This event supports Diabetes Canada’s mission to help lead the fight against diabetes by helping those afflicted live healthy lives while they work to find a cure.

Get tickets at the door for $40 each if they last!

Order in advance through our Event Ticket & Info Line: 1-888-777-9793 or visit www.BenefitShow.net