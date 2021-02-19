The “Classiest” Things We’ve Done In Lockdown!

The website SWNSDigital.com asked 2,000 people to name the “classiest” things they’ve done in lockdown.

Here are the ten most common answers…

1. Watched a documentary. Half of us have done it in the past year.

2. Cooked a nice steak dinner.



3. Bought a nicer bottle of wine than you normally would.

4. Listened to some classical music.

5. wine-and-cheese parties on Zoom.



6. Had a romantic date night at home.

7. Read a nonfiction book.

8. Tried a new cocktail.

9. Listened to some jazz.

10. Bought some designer clothing.