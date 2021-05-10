The Cost Of Owning A Dog Or Cat

A new study on Yahoo.com found it costs about $111 per month to own a dog or cat. That’s because of everything from food and toys to vet bills and medicine.

And since pets live an average of 10 years, that’s $13,320 total. So keep that in mind going in . . . you could get your eighth cat or save for a Kia.

The survey also found that unfortunately, 26% of people use the term “fur baby” when they’re talking about their pet. And 23% will call their pet their “son” or “daughter.”