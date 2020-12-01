The Cringe-Worthy Pick-Up Lines People Have Actually Used

According to a new study on behalf of a free community dating app, HUB over half of the people thinks one-liners should be forbidden. And it’s men who say they should be outlawed compared to women.

The reason is, that most pick-up lines are cringe-worthy and outright cheesy!

In spite of the cheesiness, there are about a third of people who confess that a pick-up line has actually worked on them.

Forty-two percent of men have fallen for a one-liner and only 27% of women could say the same.

Among the winning lines to actually work were “are you a Pokemon? Cause I’d like to take a Pikachu” and “Can I have a picture of you so I can show Santa what I want for Christmas?”

There are other ways that people have attempted to land a mate.

Nearly two thirds (64%) admitted to purposefully taking a long time to reply to a message in an attempt to “play it cool.”

CRINGIEST ONE LINERS

I got my library card and I’m checking you out 45%

Are you from Tennessee? Cause you’re the only ten I see 39% Do you like raisins? How do you feel about a date? 36% There’s something wrong with my phone. It doesn’t have your number in it 35% Feel my shirt. What’s it made of? Boyfriend material. 33% I must be in a museum because you’re a work of art 33% You must be tired cause you were running in my mind all night 31% Are you a time traveler? Cause I can see you in my future 30% My name is Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight? 30% Are you a magician? Cause when I look at you, everything disappears 20%

